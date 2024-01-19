Nwam LLC Buys 38 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Booking by 98,894.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,887,000 after buying an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 346,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,967,000 after buying an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 314,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $849,672,000 after buying an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,268.36 and a 52-week high of $3,580.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,344.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,114.74.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,517.92.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

