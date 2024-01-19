Nwam LLC Buys 686 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,977 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $824,587,000 after buying an additional 2,110,196 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,166,044 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $655,830,000 after purchasing an additional 555,099 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510,007 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $179,317,000 after buying an additional 168,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 7.1 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $124.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 3.17. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COIN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.95.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Kathryn Haun sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,593 shares in the company, valued at $11,146,707. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total value of $18,355,178.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 938,470 shares of company stock valued at $134,618,512 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile



Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

