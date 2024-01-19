Nwam LLC Buys 9,957 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned 0.36% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a one year low of $27.98 and a one year high of $32.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.35.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

