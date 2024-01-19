Nwam LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,559 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $53.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $47.10 and a 1 year high of $55.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

