Nwam LLC Decreases Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.9% in the second quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the first quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 33.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 415.79%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

