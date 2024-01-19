Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 220.9% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CQQQ opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.83 million, a PE ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco China Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $51.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.38.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

