Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nwam LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 63.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $183.59 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.02.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

