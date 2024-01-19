Nwam LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $125.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

