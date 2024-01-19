Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,860,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,596,505,000 after acquiring an additional 465,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 96,900.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,018,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,271,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,199,696 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $949,455,000 after acquiring an additional 86,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $746,217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $259.67. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.79.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

