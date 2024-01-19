Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,280,000 after purchasing an additional 674,196 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,759,000 after purchasing an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.56 and a 1 year high of $202.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNOW shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $2,036,487.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $2,036,487.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,310,453.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,879,056. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.