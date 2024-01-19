Nwam LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.5 %

MDLZ stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.67 and its 200-day moving average is $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Bank of America decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Mondelez International Profile



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.



