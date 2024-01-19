Nwam LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth $176,499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after buying an additional 674,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares in the company, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $247,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 658,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,535,487.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 539,065 shares of company stock worth $102,879,056. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $186.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.58 and its 200 day moving average is $168.65. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.62 and a beta of 0.97. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $128.56 and a one year high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

