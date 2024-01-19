Nwam LLC Has $336,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $947,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,006,779.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,034,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $947,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,006,779.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,757 shares of company stock valued at $63,458,222 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NET. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of NET opened at $77.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $86.91. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.31.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

