Nwam LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,199 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 68,081 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.3 %

GOLD stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.49. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.33, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

