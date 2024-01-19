Nwam LLC Has $390,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,144,000 after acquiring an additional 41,346 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 15,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RY opened at $98.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.53. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $104.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.