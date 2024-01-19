Nwam LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after acquiring an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MPC opened at $151.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.85. The company has a market cap of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

