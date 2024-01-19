Nwam LLC Has $500,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Nwam LLC boosted its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 124.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 511.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $51.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.83. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $45.43 and a 12 month high of $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

