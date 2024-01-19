Nwam LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,031.33.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $203.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.