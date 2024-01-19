Nwam LLC Lowers Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

WM stock opened at $183.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $184.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

