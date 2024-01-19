Nwam LLC Purchases 4,475 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6,625.0% during the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $21.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares in the company, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock worth $19,041,931. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

