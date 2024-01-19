Nwam LLC Raises Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in GSK during the first quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.05. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. On average, analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

