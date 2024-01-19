Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,648 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 75,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after buying an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $125.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $125.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

