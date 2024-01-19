Nwam LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,961 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6,001.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,604,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,844 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after buying an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 644,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 46,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,091,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IYR stock opened at $87.35 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $72.88 and a twelve month high of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.26.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

