Nwam LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $100.95 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $153.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.