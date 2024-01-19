Nwam LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.6 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.29.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

