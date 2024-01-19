Nwam LLC Sells 212 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,915 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in FedEx by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, EVP John W. Dietrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.93.

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock opened at $244.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.61 and a 200-day moving average of $256.02. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $183.59 and a 1-year high of $285.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

