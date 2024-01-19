Nwam LLC Sells 272 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Nwam LLC reduced its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Linde Stock Up 0.3 %

LIN stock opened at $407.85 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $318.88 and a 1-year high of $434.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $408.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $389.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

