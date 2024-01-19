Nwam LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Nwam LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

