Nwam LLC Sells 387 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 34,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TAN opened at $43.27 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52-week low of $40.55 and a 52-week high of $83.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

