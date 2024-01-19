Nwam LLC Sells 5,483 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Nwam LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 46,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IJJ stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $92.79 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.66 and its 200-day moving average is $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

