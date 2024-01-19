Nwam LLC Sells 799 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Nwam LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VONV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 219.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.03.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
