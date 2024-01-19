Nwam LLC Sells 935 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

