ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.99 on February 14th

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96.

ONEOK has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ONEOK has a dividend payout ratio of 69.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ONEOK to earn $4.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

OKE opened at $71.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in ONEOK by 121.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ONEOK by 28.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.18.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

