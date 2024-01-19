Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in WD-40 in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WD-40 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WD-40 from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $266.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.75. WD-40 has a one year low of $163.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53 and a beta of -0.07.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.40 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.35%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

