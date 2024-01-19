Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $459.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $450.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $495.23.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

