Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 12,591 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,591 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,759 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $106.94 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.18 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

