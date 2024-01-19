Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.3% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 14.1% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $281.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.71. The company has a market cap of $143.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.