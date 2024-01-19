Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.38% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC increased its stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBUS stock opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.91 and its 200-day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.02.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

