Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $49,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $234.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $214.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $259.67.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

