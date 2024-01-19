Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX stock opened at $85.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.83. The company has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on RTX in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

