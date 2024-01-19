Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

