Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on UL
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Consumer staples vs. consumer discretionary
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Rio Tinto and BHP stock: Can mining giants unearth profit growth?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.