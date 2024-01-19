Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,051 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $8,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 445,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,207,000 after acquiring an additional 206,782 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unilever by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unilever by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $47.17 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $55.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UL

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.