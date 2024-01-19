Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 4,353 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Eaton by 5.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.85.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of ETN stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $244.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.80 and its 200-day moving average is $220.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

