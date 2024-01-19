Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 65,856 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 82.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,856 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPRT. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in Copart by 1.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 9,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Copart by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Copart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

