Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,711 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $7,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

