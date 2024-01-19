Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,223 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.