Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,333 shares of company stock valued at $9,288,854 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on Waste Management from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.29.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.1 %

WM opened at $183.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $184.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

