Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,190 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,877,387 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,862,804,000 after buying an additional 855,269 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after purchasing an additional 363,384 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.41 and a one year high of $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $95.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

