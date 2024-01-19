Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $5.94 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $541.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $551.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $534.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.97%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

