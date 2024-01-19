Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $109.74 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.02 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.